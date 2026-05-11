ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Reaches New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Shares of ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.58 and last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMSSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ams-OSRAM to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ams-OSRAM from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ams-OSRAM from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM Trading Up 10.0%

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.52.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.83 million. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

ams-OSRAM AG is a global technology company specializing in optical solutions, combining the sensor expertise of ams with the lighting heritage of OSRAM. The company develops and manufactures a broad range of high-performance products, including light-emitting diodes (LEDs), laser diode and infrared (IR) emitters, optical sensors, and sensor interfaces. These components are used across a variety of applications to enable advanced illumination, sensing, and imaging capabilities.

The company's product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical.

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