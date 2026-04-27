ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Shares of ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,231 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session's volume of 1,129 shares.The stock last traded at $7.8208 and had previously closed at $7.50.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AMSSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ams-OSRAM to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of ams-OSRAM from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ams-OSRAM has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Report on ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM Trading Up 1.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm's 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.06.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.83 million. ams-OSRAM had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG is a global technology company specializing in optical solutions, combining the sensor expertise of ams with the lighting heritage of OSRAM. The company develops and manufactures a broad range of high-performance products, including light-emitting diodes (LEDs), laser diode and infrared (IR) emitters, optical sensors, and sensor interfaces. These components are used across a variety of applications to enable advanced illumination, sensing, and imaging capabilities.

The company's product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical.

Further Reading

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