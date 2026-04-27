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ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
ams-OSRAM logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Shares saw a modest uptick in activity, with volume rising 9% to 1,231 shares and the stock last trading at $7.8208, up from a $7.50 close.
  • Analysts are cautious: Deutsche Bank recently downgraded the stock to a hold, the street shows three Holds and one Sell, and the consensus rating is Reduce.
  • Operationally the company beat the quarter (EPS $0.20 vs. $0.04 est., revenue $1.02B vs. $870.8M), but it still has a negative net margin (-3.76%), a negative P/E, and analysts forecast -0.35 EPS for the current year.
  • Interested in ams-OSRAM? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,231 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session's volume of 1,129 shares.The stock last traded at $7.8208 and had previously closed at $7.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMSSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ams-OSRAM to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of ams-OSRAM from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ams-OSRAM has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Report on ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM Trading Up 1.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm's 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.06.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.83 million. ams-OSRAM had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About ams-OSRAM

(Get Free Report)

ams-OSRAM AG is a global technology company specializing in optical solutions, combining the sensor expertise of ams with the lighting heritage of OSRAM. The company develops and manufactures a broad range of high-performance products, including light-emitting diodes (LEDs), laser diode and infrared (IR) emitters, optical sensors, and sensor interfaces. These components are used across a variety of applications to enable advanced illumination, sensing, and imaging capabilities.

The company's product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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