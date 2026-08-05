Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.59 and traded as high as $17.49. Amtech Systems shares last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 374,491 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Amtech Systems from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Amtech Systems in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Amtech Systems from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Amtech Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $253.93 million, a PE ratio of 102.59 and a beta of 2.02. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.59.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Amtech Systems had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 5.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amtech Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Amtech Systems during the second quarter worth $105,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Amtech Systems in the third quarter worth $111,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amtech Systems in the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems in the first quarter valued at $142,000. 50.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc is a global supplier of capital equipment and aftermarket parts for the solar photovoltaic and semiconductor industries. The company's solutions support key steps in wafer and cell production, offering both new machinery and spares designed to optimize yield, throughput and energy efficiency. Amtech operates through two primary segments: solar manufacturing and semiconductor & electronics packaging.

In its solar segment, Amtech provides diffusion furnaces, epitaxy reactors and plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) systems used in high-volume solar cell fabrication.

Further Reading

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