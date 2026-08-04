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Grab Holdings Stock Forms Bottom After Strong Beat-and-Raise Quarter

Thomas Hughes
Written by Thomas Hughes | Reviewed by Clare Titus
August 4, 2026
A green Grab-branded delivery scooter parked outside a building with an illuminated Grab logo display.

Key Points

  • Grab Holdings shares surged more than 5% after a strong Q2 report, with chart patterns suggesting a double bottom and potential price recovery.
  • Analysts maintain a Moderate Buy consensus with 82% Buy-side bias among 11 analysts, indicating roughly 50% upside potential as of early August.
  • Grab raised full-year guidance to 22% to 23% revenue growth and about 46% adjusted EBITDA margin, while expanding its buyback authorization to $1.75 billion.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

If market response is any measure, it is indeed time to grab onto Grab Holdings NASDAQ: GRAB and get ready for a bullish ride. After many quarters of weakness, linked to macroeconomic headwinds, insider selling, regulatory changes, and margin concerns, the bottom is in, and a price recovery is indicated.

Grab Today

Grab Holdings Limited stock logo
GRABGRAB 90-day performance
Grab
$3.76 +0.09 (+2.32%)
As of 01:32 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$3.18
$6.62
P/E Ratio
376.08
Price Target
$6.01
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This well-positioned stock has hurdles to overcome but is on track to deliver on long-term targets, including steady growth, healthy margins, and profits.

The chart action is textbook, reflecting the potential for a double bottom as of early August. Price action surged more than 5% following the Q2 earnings report, signaling market appetite with shares trading near long-term lows.

The MACD and stochastic both signal potential price recovery—each bullish on its own and a textbook bottoming pattern together, diverging from the recent lows and turning bullish as price formed its two bottoms.

The likely outcome is that GRAB completes its reversal; the only question is how long it takes and what the upside potential may be.

GRAB is bottoming and on track for price recovery

Analyst and Institutional Support Point to Sustained Upside for Grab

The analyst trends were optimistically cautious ahead of the release, with coverage increasing, sentiment firming, and price targets falling, but price target reductions are unlikely to continue. Initial reactions reaffirmed the consensus, which stands at Moderate Buy with 82% Buy-side bias among 11 analysts tracked.

Grab Stock Forecast Today

12-Month Stock Price Forecast:
$6.01
58.67% Upside
Moderate Buy
Based on 11 Analyst Ratings
Current Price$3.79
High Forecast$7.00
Average Forecast$6.01
Low Forecast$5.00
Grab Stock Forecast Details

The consensus indicates 50% upside as of early August, and there is potential for price targets to rise over time, as Q2 results triggered a positive analyst response. The likely outcome is that Grab continues to take market share in upcoming quarters, sustaining the bullish analyst trend and strengthening upside potential.

Institutional activity reflects a cautious stance, with the group selling in early Q3 ahead of the Q2 report, but also potential for accelerated activity, given the strength of results. The group owns more than 55% of the U.S.-listed shares and has accumulated over the trailing 12 months and longer, setting the stage for them to continue underpinning market support moving forward.

Institutional activity and generally strengthening market support is reflected in the chart, with average volume steadily rising over the trailing 3-year period. Volume may continue to increase in upcoming quarters due to short covering. The short interest wasn’t astronomical ahead of the release, only about 8%, but more than 8 days to cover says buyable shares could be scarce.

Grab Holdings Delivers Beat-and-Raise Quarter

Grab Holdings Q2 results revealed the strength of its model and market, with revenue growing by 22% year-over-year and outpacing consensus estimates with strength across segments. On-demand gross merchandise volume grew by 21%, underpinned by deliveries and the rapidly growing GrabMart division. This metric represents the growing number of verticals and stock-keeping units (SKUs) available through Grab’s network, with transactions and SKUs up by 54% and users by 42%.

Margin news was also a catalyst. The company is driving profitability with scale, leveraging its position to a 54% increase in adjusted quarterly EBITDA, positive earnings and free cash flow. The only bad news is that earnings and free cash flow are down on a year-over-year basis, but the decline is mitigated by the cause. The company is investing in long-term growth, accelerating its shift to electric vehicles in order to insulate itself and its drivers from oil price volatility.

Grab Raises Guidance: Cautious Outlook Sets Stage for Q3 Outperformance

Looking ahead, the company expects the strengths to continue. Full-year guidance was raised, setting the old high-end targets for revenue and earnings as the new lows. The new forecast calls for 22% to 23% revenue growth and a widening margin, with adjusted EBITDA of approximately 46%. The likely outcome, given the trends, is that Q3 results outperform expectations.

One nearer-term overhang has already cleared: the recently announced regulatory changes in Indonesia hamper Grab's margin only modestly and don't appear to be a major problem, leaving it free to execute its strategy.

Grab’s primary risks are regulatory, given its expansive network and cross-border operations. Risks include commission caps, such as in Indonesia, along with acquisition scrutiny and project delays. The impact on the stock will be volatility, as these issues impair the quality and timing of revenue and earnings but also create potential catalysts, with approvals and business expansion still expected. Additionally, investors should be aware that Grab Holding’s cash flow enables aggressive share buybacks. Q2 highlights include an additional authorization of $750 million, bringing the total to $1.75 billion, expected to be executed over the coming two years.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Grab Right Now?

Before you consider Grab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Grab wasn't on the list.

While Grab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

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Thomas Hughes
About The Author

Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author

Learn More about Thomas Hughes
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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Grab (GRAB)
4.2435 of 5 stars		$3.793.1%N/A379.88Moderate Buy$6.01
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