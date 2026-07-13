Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $460.00 at TD Cowen

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $450.00 to $460.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. TD Cowen's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.56% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Analog Devices from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research set a $550.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Argus set a $460.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $440.14.

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Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $10.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $384.75. 1,264,183 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,273,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $218.37 and a 12 month high of $445.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $408.87 and a 200-day moving average of $353.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Analog Devices's revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.01, for a total transaction of $533,846.16. Following the sale, the director owned 117,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,239,484.43. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.75, for a total transaction of $3,897,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,605,435.50. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 102,858 shares of company stock valued at $41,672,900 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Tema ETFs LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Nolet Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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