Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Unloaded Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (Republican-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Analog Devices, Inc. NASDAQ: ADI. In a filing disclosed on May 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Analog Devices stock on April 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "KEAN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP" account.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Amcor NYSE: AMCR on 3/31/2026.

on 3/31/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of S&P Global NYSE: SPGI on 3/26/2026.

on 3/26/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Chubb NYSE: CB on 3/26/2026.

on 3/26/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of First Citizens BancShares NASDAQ: FCNCA on 3/26/2026.

on 3/26/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of PepsiCo NASDAQ: PEP on 3/26/2026.

on 3/26/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Linde NASDAQ: LIN on 3/26/2026.

on 3/26/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson NYSE: JNJ on 3/26/2026.

on 3/26/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Waters NYSE: WAT on 3/10/2026.

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Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $397.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $363.42 and a 200-day moving average of $317.55. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $206.00 and a one year high of $435.72. The company has a market cap of $193.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Arete Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Analog Devices from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $429.85.

Get Our Latest Report on ADI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.2% during the first quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total value of $1,515,922.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,740 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,434.80. This trade represents a 22.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total transaction of $3,979,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 187,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,623,245.58. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 24,199 shares of company stock worth $8,676,423 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Kean

Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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