Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the construction company's stock. Oppenheimer's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.83% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WMS. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial set a $190.00 target price on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $184.10.

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Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 1.2%

WMS stock opened at $115.26 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $110.76 and a 1-year high of $179.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $127.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $889.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.79 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,172,482,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,800,000. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,340,800. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at $74,104,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 33.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,505,017 shares of the construction company's stock worth $190,712,000 after purchasing an additional 377,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company's stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. NYSE: WMS manufactures water-management products for infrastructure, construction, agriculture and residential markets. Its offerings include thermoplastic corrugated pipe and related products used to manage stormwater, drainage and wastewater. The company also provides stormwater storage, treatment and infiltration systems, as well as products for onsite wastewater and septic systems through its Infiltrator Water Technologies business. Its portfolio includes solutions for projects ranging from roadways and commercial developments to residential wastewater applications.

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