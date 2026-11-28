Albany International (NYSE:AIN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks reports.

AIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings raised Albany International from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Albany International from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Albany International from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Albany International from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Albany International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $72.33.

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Albany International Price Performance

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $66.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Albany International has a 12 month low of $46.52 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The business's 50-day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.74.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $349.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.12 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 6.73%. Albany International's revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albany International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nykredit A S bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the second quarter worth $31,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Albany International during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Albany International by 95.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 474 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in Albany International during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Albany International by 62.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albany International

Albany International Corporation is a materials science and manufacturing company founded in 1895 as Albany Felt Company. It operates through two businesses: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. Machine Clothing makes permeable fabrics and belts used in paper production, as well as products for paperboard, tissue and other industrial applications. Albany Engineered Composites designs and manufactures advanced composite structures and components, primarily for the aerospace and defense industries.

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