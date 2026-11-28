Alcoa (NYSE:AA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AA. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Alcoa in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alcoa from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Freedom Broker lowered their price target on Alcoa from $76.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $58.23.

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Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average of $54.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $84.38.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm's revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alcoa news, EVP Renato Bacchi sold 700 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $35,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 74,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,822,928.60. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,528,523,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alcoa by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,567,463 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $527,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter valued at about $166,194,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 47.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,009,013 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $133,258,000 after purchasing an additional 649,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Alcoa by 74.7% during the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,577,720 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $82,262,000 after purchasing an additional 674,400 shares during the period.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation is a global producer of bauxite, alumina and aluminum. Its operations span the aluminum supply chain, from mining bauxite and refining it into alumina to producing primary aluminum and related products. The company's products serve customers in industries such as transportation, packaging, building and construction, aerospace and electrical applications. Alcoa operates across multiple regions, including North America, South America, Europe and Australia. Alcoa traces its history to the development of the Hall-Héroult process for producing aluminum in the 1880s.

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