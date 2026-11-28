Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

LNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a "hold" rating and a $69.50 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $75.23.

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Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.51. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $78.81. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $68.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.05.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation is a regulated utility holding company that provides electric and natural gas service through its subsidiaries, Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company. Its operations include generating, transmitting and distributing electricity, as well as distributing natural gas. The company serves customers primarily in Iowa and Wisconsin. Interstate Power and Light operates mainly in Iowa, while Wisconsin Power and Light serves communities across Wisconsin.

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