Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMR. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $178.00.

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Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

AMR stock opened at $146.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.74 and a beta of 0.79. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $253.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.38.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.09). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $562.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth Courtis purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $225.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,258,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,035,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $233,823,027.02. This represents a 0.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $299,230,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 11.4% in the third quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 628,987 shares of the energy company's stock worth $105,808,000 after acquiring an additional 64,273 shares during the period. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH now owns 245,119 shares of the energy company's stock worth $40,430,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,524 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34,146 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth $10,969,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. is a U.S. coal producer focused primarily on metallurgical coal, a key input used to make steel. The company also produces thermal coal, which is used in electricity generation. Its mining operations are concentrated in Virginia and West Virginia, in the Central Appalachian coal region. Alpha sells coal to domestic and international customers, including steelmakers and power producers. The company operated as Contura Energy before adopting the Alpha Metallurgical Resources name in 2021, reflecting its emphasis on metallurgical coal and steelmaking markets.

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