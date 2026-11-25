Amentum (NYSE:AMTM - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. UBS Group's target price suggests a potential upside of 3.03% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amentum in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Amentum from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Amentum from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Amentum from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $29.09.

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Amentum Stock Performance

Shares of AMTM traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.24. 208,136 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.15. The business's 50 day moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Amentum has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $38.11.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.70 billion. Amentum had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Amentum has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.500-2.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amentum will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in Amentum during the third quarter worth about $1,372,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,097,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Amentum by 4,651.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,604 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Finally, Troluce Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amentum by 25.4% during the third quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,471,500 shares of the company's stock worth $81,024,000 after acquiring an additional 906,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company's stock.

Latest Amentum News

These are some of the AMTM news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: The board authorized Amentum’s first share-repurchase program, allowing up to $500 million in buybacks—a potential source of shareholder returns and support for per-share earnings. Amentum announces share-repurchase program

The board authorized Amentum’s first share-repurchase program, allowing up to $500 million in buybacks—a potential source of shareholder returns and support for per-share earnings. Positive Sentiment: Funded backlog grew 8% year over year to $6 billion, offering investors evidence of future work and a possible foundation for growth. Amentum: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

Funded backlog grew 8% year over year to $6 billion, offering investors evidence of future work and a possible foundation for growth. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $3.62 billion missed the $3.70 billion estimate and declined 7.8% year over year, highlighting ongoing pressure on sales despite the earnings beat. Amentum quarterly earnings results

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum is a provider of engineering, technical and mission-support services for government and commercial customers. Its work includes managing and operating facilities and infrastructure, maintaining equipment, providing logistics and program-management support, and delivering technology and cybersecurity services. The company serves customers in areas including defense, intelligence, space, energy and environmental remediation. Its clients include U.S. government agencies and customers in other countries, with work spanning operations and support as well as complex engineering and technology projects.

Further Reading

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