Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $458.00 to $403.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Morgan Stanley's price target points to a potential upside of 27.77% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $474.00 to $462.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler set a $460.00 target price on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $480.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $461.24.

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Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.41. 2,067,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,185,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $395.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.60. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $252.92 and a twelve month high of $445.91.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The semiconductor company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Analog Devices's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.620-4.020 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, insider Katsufumi Nakamura sold 1,200 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.02, for a total value of $498,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,162,631.98. The trade was a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.46, for a total value of $4,254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 125,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,467,558.20. This trade represents a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,753 shares of company stock worth $19,676,962. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $18,610,868,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $3,573,081,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Analog Devices by 24.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,422,883 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,345,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,957 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Analog Devices by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 5,044,271 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,604,771,000 after purchasing an additional 254,632 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $1,525,167,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Key Analog Devices News

Here's some of the latest news about ADI:

Positive Sentiment: Analog Devices declared a quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share, payable Dec. 21 to shareholders of record Dec. 7. Dividend details

Analog Devices declared a quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share, payable Dec. 21 to shareholders of record Dec. 7. Negative Sentiment: The key concern is Q1 guidance: the $3.62–$4.02 EPS range has a midpoint around consensus, but investors may have expected a stronger outlook after the large Q4 beat. Holiday factory shutdowns, rising expenses and limited near-term capacity could weigh on margins and curb immediate growth. Analysis of the post-earnings decline

The key concern is Q1 guidance: the $3.62–$4.02 EPS range has a midpoint around consensus, but investors may have expected a stronger outlook after the large Q4 beat. Holiday factory shutdowns, rising expenses and limited near-term capacity could weigh on margins and curb immediate growth. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also weighing whether industrial demand—ADI’s largest end market—is benefiting from a cyclical recovery that may not last, as well as taking profits after recent gains. These worries have overshadowed strong results and data-center growth. Discussion of cyclical concerns

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. designs and manufactures semiconductor products that help customers sense, measure, interpret and process real-world signals. Its offerings include analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, power management products, radio-frequency technology, sensors and digital signal processing solutions. The company's products are used in industrial automation, automotive systems, communications infrastructure, healthcare equipment, consumer devices and aerospace and defense applications.

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