Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price indicates a potential upside of 27.82% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADI. Piper Sandler set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price target for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Arete Research lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $487.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $467.82.

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Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $312.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $151.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $229.29 and a 1 year high of $445.91. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $395.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The semiconductor company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.16. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Analog Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.620-4.020 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CFO Richard Puccio, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.46, for a total transaction of $584,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,177 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,763,014.42. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.46, for a total transaction of $4,254,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 125,670 shares in the company, valued at $53,467,558.20. The trade was a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,753 shares of company stock worth $19,676,962. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 15,873 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $689,993,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $1,524,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 38.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,279 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $22,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Analog Devices by 12.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,849 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Key Analog Devices News

Investors following ADI have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q4 revenue rose 42% year over year to a record $4.37 billion, while EPS of $4.06 exceeded analyst expectations. Growth was driven by industrial and data-center demand, and fiscal 2026 revenue reached a record $15.2 billion. Analog Devices Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

Fiscal Q4 revenue rose 42% year over year to a record $4.37 billion, while EPS of $4.06 exceeded analyst expectations. Growth was driven by industrial and data-center demand, and fiscal 2026 revenue reached a record $15.2 billion. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley and Bernstein reiterated Buy ratings, with respective price targets of $403 and $410, citing results, demand, and growth potential. Morgan Stanley analyst rating

Morgan Stanley and Bernstein reiterated Buy ratings, with respective price targets of $403 and $410, citing results, demand, and growth potential. Neutral Sentiment: ADI declared a quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share, payable December 21 to shareholders of record December 7. Analog Devices stock information

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc. designs and manufactures semiconductor products that help customers sense, measure, interpret and process real-world signals. Its offerings include analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, power management products, radio-frequency technology, sensors and digital signal processing solutions. The company's products are used in industrial automation, automotive systems, communications infrastructure, healthcare equipment, consumer devices and aerospace and defense applications.

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