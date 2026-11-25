Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the semiconductor company's stock. Rosenblatt Securities's target price indicates a potential upside of 199.48% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $92.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Applied Optoelectronics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $111.60.

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Applied Optoelectronics Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $233.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.54. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.30 and a beta of 4.04.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $269.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.11 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The firm's revenue was up 127.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Applied Optoelectronics

In other news, insider Hung-Lun Chang sold 32,172 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $3,545,676.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 249,276 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,472,707.96. This trade represents a 11.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 4,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.87, for a total value of $411,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 363,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,359,092.16. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,172 shares of company stock worth $5,098,656. Insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 1,685.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Polaris Financial Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. EFG International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company's stock.

Applied Optoelectronics News Summary

Investors following AAOI have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Applied Optoelectronics announced a multi-year supply agreement valued at approximately $2.2 billion with a Tier-1 hyperscale datacenter customer for 800G products. The deal provides significant potential revenue visibility and strengthens the company’s position in demand for AI and datacenter networking equipment. Applied Optoelectronics Signs $2.2 Billion Supply Agreement With Hyperscale Customer

Applied Optoelectronics announced a multi-year supply agreement valued at approximately with a Tier-1 hyperscale datacenter customer for 800G products. The deal provides significant potential revenue visibility and strengthens the company’s position in demand for AI and datacenter networking equipment. Positive Sentiment: Industry demand offers a supportive backdrop: cloud providers’ purchases of optical transport equipment rose sharply in the third quarter, with vendors’ revenue from large North American cloud providers up 75% year over year, according to the cited market update. Morgan Stanley’s 8 Best Networking & Optical Communications Stocks to Buy for 2027

Industry demand offers a supportive backdrop: cloud providers’ purchases of optical transport equipment rose sharply in the third quarter, with vendors’ revenue from large North American cloud providers up 75% year over year, according to the cited market update. Negative Sentiment: A comparison with Lumentum noted that the competitor currently has stronger stock performance, improving profitability, and rising earnings estimates—factors that may make investors cautious about AAOI relative to peers. AAOI vs. Lumentum: Which Optical Networking Stock Has an Edge Now?

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs and manufactures fiber-optic networking products used to transmit data over cable, telecommunications and data center networks. Its offerings include optical transceivers and other optical components and equipment. The company serves customers in markets including broadband access, telecommunications and data centers. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, Applied Optoelectronics has operations in the United States and Asia and serves customers internationally.

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