Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Arbutus Biopharma Price Performance

ABUS stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.32. Arbutus Biopharma had a net margin of 121.17% and a return on equity of 129.12%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

Arbutus Biopharma announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 21st that allows the company to buy back shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Share buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,659,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,376,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $87,838,000 after acquiring an additional 677,741 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $75,812,453. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $66,077,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth $12,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.79% of the company's stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its research programs include RNA interference (RNAi) therapies, immune-based treatments and capsid assembly inhibitors, which target different aspects of the virus and the body's response to infection. The company's investigational portfolio includes imdusiran, an RNAi therapeutic designed to reduce hepatitis B surface antigen, as well as other HBV drug candidates at various stages of development.

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