Argan (NYSE:AGX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $274.00 target price on the construction company's stock. Piper Sandler's target price indicates a potential upside of 0.96% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Freedom Broker upgraded shares of Argan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Argan from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Argan from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Argan from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Argan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Argan has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $523.00.

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Argan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGX opened at $271.40 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $345.52 and its 200 day moving average is $512.03. Argan has a 1 year low of $252.88 and a 1 year high of $805.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Argan (NYSE:AGX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $383.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.53 million. Argan had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company's revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Argan will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Argan during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Argan during the second quarter valued at $38,000. GK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Argan in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Argan in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc. is a construction and engineering company focused primarily on power generation and related infrastructure. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides services that include engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance. Its Gemma Power Systems subsidiary develops and builds power plants, including natural gas-fired and renewable energy facilities. Atlantic Projects Company provides construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for power generation and industrial facilities, while SMC Infrastructure Solutions serves the electric utility sector with infrastructure construction services.

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