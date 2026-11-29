Assurant (NYSE:AIZ - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Sunday, Wall Street Zen reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AIZ. Weiss Ratings raised Assurant from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (a)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $331.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $346.14.

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Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $328.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.52. The stock's 50-day moving average is $291.06 and its 200-day moving average is $262.08. Assurant has a one year low of $209.86 and a one year high of $329.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 7.80%. Assurant's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Assurant will post 24.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assurant

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Assurant by 1.7% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,113 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Assurant by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 349,196 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $92,013,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Assurant during the third quarter worth $6,207,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the third quarter worth $371,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company's stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc. is a global provider of specialty insurance products and related services. The company focuses on protecting major purchases and supporting housing, with offerings for consumers, financial institutions, retailers, manufacturers and other business partners. Through its lifestyle businesses, Assurant provides mobile device protection, extended service contracts and vehicle protection products. Its housing offerings include homeowners, renters, manufactured-home and flood insurance, as well as lender-placed insurance and related services.

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