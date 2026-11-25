Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $300.00 target price on the software company's stock. BTIG Research's price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.32% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADSK. Argus reissued a "buy" rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Autodesk from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $319.97.

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Autodesk Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $255.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.07. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $185.50 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.700-12.760 EPS and its Q4 2027 guidance at 3.210-3.260 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,920,688 shares of the software company's stock valued at $610,425,000 after acquiring an additional 201,460 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $5,936,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 121.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the software company's stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

Top Autodesk Stories

Here are a few of the latest stories about ADSK:

Positive Sentiment: Autodesk reported quarterly EPS of $3.20, ahead of the $3.07 consensus, while revenue rose 16.6% year over year to $2.16 billion. Autodesk Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Autodesk reported quarterly EPS of $3.20, ahead of the $3.07 consensus, while revenue rose 16.6% year over year to $2.16 billion. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated its Buy rating and $300 price target, citing durable growth and margin strength. Bank of America Reiterates Buy Rating

Bank of America reiterated its Buy rating and $300 price target, citing durable growth and margin strength. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat and raised outlook, investors appeared concerned that growth in contracted revenue expected over the next 12 months slowed for a third consecutive quarter. That forward-looking signal likely outweighed the strong reported results in the post-earnings reaction. Autodesk Beat Earnings Estimates and Raised Its Outlook. The Stock Fell Anyway.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc. develops software and cloud-based services for designing, building, making, and creating digital media. Its tools support professionals and organizations across architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, and entertainment. The company's products include AutoCAD for computer-aided design, Revit for building information modeling, Fusion for product design and manufacturing, and Maya and 3ds Max for 3D animation and visual effects. Autodesk also offers cloud services that help customers collaborate and manage design and construction projects.

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