AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Dbs Bank from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price target on AvePoint from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AvePoint from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of AvePoint to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of AvePoint from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.00.

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AvePoint Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of AvePoint stock opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36. AvePoint has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 1.13.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $129.39 million. AvePoint had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 15.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that AvePoint will post 0.30 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Brown sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $587,650.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 189,604 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,183,451.16. This represents a 15.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,000 shares of company stock worth $3,033,062. 22.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,576,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,022,886 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,307 shares during the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kilter Group LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $882,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in AvePoint by 21.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118,050 shares of the company's stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 20,812 shares in the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint provides cloud-based software for managing, protecting and governing data in cloud collaboration environments. Its products help organizations back up and restore data, manage access and compliance policies, and migrate content between platforms. The company's offerings support services including Microsoft 365, Salesforce and Google Workspace. AvePoint also provides tools for data governance, records management and collaboration, serving organizations across a range of industries and geographies.

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