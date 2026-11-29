Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Sunday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $145.33.

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Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $99.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $75.31 and a 1-year high of $193.78. The business's 50 day moving average is $112.88 and its 200-day moving average is $123.61.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $237.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $13,070,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 14.2% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,060,636 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $139,134,000 after buying an additional 131,976 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 96.1% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 200,371 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $18,651,000 after buying an additional 98,184 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth $5,978,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,394,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company's stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies develops and manufactures equipment used in semiconductor production, with a primary focus on ion implantation. This process introduces controlled amounts of dopants into silicon wafers to create the electrical properties needed for semiconductor devices. The company's product portfolio includes its Purion ion implantation systems, designed for different manufacturing applications and wafer-processing requirements. Axcelis also provides parts, maintenance, upgrades, and other customer support services throughout the life of its equipment.

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