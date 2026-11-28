AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on AxoGen from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on AxoGen from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $65.00 price target on AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on AxoGen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AxoGen presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $58.67.

Get AxoGen alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on AXGN

AxoGen Price Performance

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $60.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.22 and a beta of 1.21. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $60.93.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $75.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AxoGen will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AxoGen

In related news, Director Joseph Tyndall sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $173,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,305. This trade represents a 24.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 2.44% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AxoGen

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,123,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in AxoGen by 32.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,836,955 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $77,005,000 after purchasing an additional 445,301 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 27.5% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,780,992 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $74,659,000 after purchasing an additional 384,200 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 336.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,130,854 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $47,405,000 after purchasing an additional 871,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 1,795.3% during the third quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,081,000 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $45,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company's stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on repairing peripheral nerve injuries—damage to nerves outside the brain and spinal cord. Its products are used by surgeons in procedures intended to restore nerve function and sensation. The company's offerings include Avance Nerve Graft, a processed human nerve allograft used to bridge gaps in damaged nerves, and Axoguard products designed to protect, connect or cap nerves during repair. Axogen also provides education and support for healthcare professionals who use its nerve-repair solutions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AxoGen, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AxoGen wasn't on the list.

While AxoGen currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.



Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America. Get This Free Report