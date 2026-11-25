Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the medical technology company's stock. Barclays's target price suggests a potential upside of 3.79% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MDT. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Medtronic from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Medtronic from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.83.

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Medtronic Stock Down 4.3%

NYSE:MDT opened at $96.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.56. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $106.33. The company's fifty day moving average price is $94.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.940-6.000 EPS and its Q3 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 50,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 277,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,397,270. The trade was a 15.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 10,420 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,000,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,167,936. This trade represents a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 61,903 shares of company stock worth $5,889,203 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meramec Financial Planners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 4.9% in the third quarter. Meramec Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. LightSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.6% during the third quarter. LightSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 9,201 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the third quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,369 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Medtronic

Here are a few of the latest stories about MDT:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target to $115 and maintained a Buy rating, signaling analyst confidence in potential appreciation. TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Medtronic

TD Cowen raised its price target to $115 and maintained a Buy rating, signaling analyst confidence in potential appreciation. Neutral Sentiment: Medtronic kept its FY2027 adjusted-EPS guidance at $5.94–$6.00 and organic revenue-growth forecast at 7.25%–7.75%. The company also flagged MiniMed separation effects and tougher comparisons in the second half. Medtronic posts mixed quarterly results, maintains annual forecast

Medtronic kept its FY2027 adjusted-EPS guidance at $5.94–$6.00 and organic revenue-growth forecast at 7.25%–7.75%. The company also flagged MiniMed separation effects and tougher comparisons in the second half. Negative Sentiment: Reports also point to moderating sales growth across business segments, China-related pressure, and questions about structural-heart performance, adding to concerns about the growth outlook. Medtronic's Sales Growth Slows Despite Broad-Based Gains

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc is a medical technology company that develops and manufactures devices and therapies for a range of health conditions. Its products include pacemakers and defibrillators, heart valves, surgical technologies, neurostimulation devices, and insulin pumps and other diabetes-management products. The company was founded in Minneapolis in 1949 by Earl Bakken and Palmer Hermundslie as a medical equipment repair business. It has since grown into a global company serving patients and health care providers in more than 150 countries.

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