Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the technology company's stock. Barclays's target price points to a potential upside of 26.96% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HPE. Zacks Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, August 30th. Daiwa Securities Group raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.61.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 16.3%

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.87. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $73.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.050-5.350 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.300-1.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to buy back $5 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Share repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $17,077,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,182,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,769,265.83. This trade represents a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gary Reiner sold 17,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $967,470.00. Following the sale, the director owned 65,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,703,247.52. This represents a 20.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 611,454 shares of company stock worth $38,454,548. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the technology company's stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% during the third quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the technology company's stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 8,159 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.0% during the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 635 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,727 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latest Hewlett Packard Enterprise News

These are some of the HPE news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: HPE beat fourth-quarter estimates, with earnings of $1.43 per share versus $1.29 expected and revenue of $14.55 billion, up 50.3% year over year. It also issued fiscal 2027 guidance above consensus, supported by AI demand and a record backlog. HPE Q4 Earnings Call Highlights Raised Outlook for AI Shipments

HPE beat fourth-quarter estimates, with earnings of $1.43 per share versus $1.29 expected and revenue of $14.55 billion, up 50.3% year over year. It also issued fiscal 2027 guidance above consensus, supported by AI demand and a record backlog. Negative Sentiment: The main concern is profitability: HPE expects its server operating margin to decline from 18.4% to about 14% in fiscal 2027 as AI server sales grow. Investors are weighing whether strong demand will translate into adequate profits. HPE falls as lower AI server margin outlook overshadows raised forecast

The main concern is profitability: HPE expects its server operating margin to decline from 18.4% to about 14% in fiscal 2027 as AI server sales grow. Investors are weighing whether strong demand will translate into adequate profits. Negative Sentiment: Component shortages and supply constraints add uncertainty to HPE’s ability to fulfill AI-related orders and sustain growth. These risks helped drive a sharp selloff despite the earnings beat and stronger forecast. HPE shares fall as margin worries overshadow raised outlook

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is a global information technology company that provides products and services for businesses, governments and other organizations. Its offerings span servers and computing systems, data storage, networking, hybrid cloud, artificial intelligence and edge computing. HPE sells systems such as HPE ProLiant servers and HPE Alletra storage, along with networking products through HPE Aruba Networking. Its HPE GreenLake platform provides cloud and IT services through a flexible, consumption-based model.

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