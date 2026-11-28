Baxter International (NYSE:BAX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BAX. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Baxter International from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Baxter International from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $23.27.

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Baxter International Price Performance

BAX opened at $26.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.68. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.91 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Baxter International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Silver Grove Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Grove Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company's stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International is a healthcare company that develops and supplies products used in hospitals and other care settings. Its offerings include intravenous solutions and administration systems, infusion pumps, surgical products, and generic injectable medicines. The company also provides technologies and services for medication delivery, patient monitoring, and other aspects of acute care. Its products are used by healthcare providers around the world. Founded in 1931, Baxter has a long history in intravenous therapy and medical products.

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