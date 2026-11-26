Best Buy (NYSE:BBY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks reports.

BBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on Best Buy from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore set a $102.00 price target on Best Buy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut Best Buy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Best Buy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $95.64.

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Best Buy Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of BBY stock opened at $102.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.37. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $55.10 and a 1-year high of $106.83.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 47.41%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.900-7.050 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 116,062 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $10,695,113.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 116,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,705,341.95. This trade represents a 49.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard Schulze sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $27,753,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,932,812,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Best Buy by 287.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,127,495 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $364,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,893,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,564,110 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $138,017,000 after buying an additional 606,518 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,003,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Best Buy

Investors following BBY have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Best Buy beat earnings and revenue expectations, with EPS of $1.62 and revenue of $10.24 billion. Comparable sales grew 6.1%—the strongest increase in five years—and the company raised its full-year revenue and adjusted-EPS outlook. Best Buy raises FY outlook as Q3 comparable sales grow 6.1%

Best Buy beat earnings and revenue expectations, with EPS of $1.62 and revenue of $10.24 billion. Comparable sales grew 6.1%—the strongest increase in five years—and the company raised its full-year revenue and adjusted-EPS outlook. Positive Sentiment: Management cited market-share gains and broad-based sales growth; domestic online sales also advanced more than 10%. These results could reinforce expectations for continued holiday-season momentum. Best Buy: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

Management cited market-share gains and broad-based sales growth; domestic online sales also advanced more than 10%. These results could reinforce expectations for continued holiday-season momentum. Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target to $111 and maintained a Buy rating. Best Buy also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.96 per share. Truist Financial rating

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy is a retailer of consumer technology products and services. Its offerings include computers and mobile devices, televisions and home theater equipment, major appliances, and related accessories, sold through stores and digital channels. The company also provides technology support and installation services through Geek Squad, including help with device setup, repairs, and home technology systems. Best Buy serves customers in the United States and Canada. Founded in 1966 as Sound of Music, the company adopted the Best Buy name in 1983.

Further Reading

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