Best Buy (NYSE:BBY - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $85.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the technology retailer's stock. Barclays's price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.24% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 target price on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra lowered Best Buy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore set a $100.00 price target on Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $91.55.

Get Best Buy alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BBY

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $99.76 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $55.10 and a 12 month high of $106.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company's 50 day moving average is $94.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 48.14%. The company's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.900-7.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard Schulze sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $27,753,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 116,062 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $10,695,113.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 116,173 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,341.95. This trade represents a 49.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $1,703,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $115,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 43.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 119,096 shares of the technology retailer's stock worth $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 35,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 63.7% in the third quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the technology retailer's stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Best Buy

These are some of the BBY headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal 2027 guidance to $43.0–$43.3 billion in revenue and $6.90–$7.05 in EPS, above analysts’ prior estimates. The stronger outlook signals confidence heading into the holiday shopping period. Best Buy raises its fiscal outlook

Management raised fiscal 2027 guidance to $43.0–$43.3 billion in revenue and $6.90–$7.05 in EPS, above analysts’ prior estimates. The stronger outlook signals confidence heading into the holiday shopping period. Positive Sentiment: Digital channels are also growing: domestic online sales increased by more than 10%, while Best Buy’s marketplace generated about $350 million in third-quarter gross merchandise volume. The Motley Fool's takeaways for long-term investors

Digital channels are also growing: domestic online sales increased by more than 10%, while Best Buy’s marketplace generated about $350 million in third-quarter gross merchandise volume. Negative Sentiment: Some of the sales lift may reflect higher prices rather than more units sold, while product margins slipped; overall margin improvement was aided by tariff refunds and growth in advertising and marketplace businesses. Whether shoppers keep buying through the holidays remains a key test. MarketBeat analysis of Best Buy

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy is a retailer of consumer technology products and services. Its offerings include computers and mobile devices, televisions and home theater equipment, major appliances, and related accessories, sold through stores and digital channels. The company also provides technology support and installation services through Geek Squad, including help with device setup, repairs, and home technology systems. Best Buy serves customers in the United States and Canada. Founded in 1966 as Sound of Music, the company adopted the Best Buy name in 1983.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Best Buy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Best Buy wasn't on the list.

While Best Buy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important. Get This Free Report