Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from $34.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Barclays's target price suggests a potential upside of 53.15% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BILI. CLSA started coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bilibili from $27.00 to $26.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Bilibili from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $29.00 price target on Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $27.31.

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Bilibili Stock Performance

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $36.40.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. Bilibili had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bilibili will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the third quarter worth $630,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the third quarter worth $212,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the third quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the third quarter valued at $165,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili News Summary

These are some of the BILI news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.28 per share topped the $0.27 consensus estimate, while revenue of $1.24 billion edged past expectations of $1.23 billion and grew 8.2% year over year. Zacks Q3 earnings report

Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.28 per share topped the $0.27 consensus estimate, while revenue of $1.24 billion edged past expectations of $1.23 billion and grew 8.2% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Advertising helped drive the quarterly beat. An analyst article also noted that Bilibili added 7 million daily users year over year and average daily engagement increased 8% to 121 minutes—signs of continued audience reach and engagement. Q3 advertising and gaming revenue Bilibili analyst commentary

Advertising helped drive the quarterly beat. An analyst article also noted that Bilibili added 7 million daily users year over year and average daily engagement increased 8% to 121 minutes—signs of continued audience reach and engagement. Negative Sentiment: Gaming revenue declined, tempering the ad-driven results. Advertising growth also slowed to 20% year over year, and revenue fell sequentially as macroeconomic pressure made advertisers more cautious, raising questions about the durability of ad momentum. Q3 advertising and gaming revenue Bilibili analyst commentary

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc. operates an online entertainment platform in China, where users watch, share and create video content. The platform is known for its danmu feature, which displays viewers' comments across videos in real time, and for communities centered on animation, comics and games, alongside a wider range of interests. Founded in 2009 by Xu Yi, Bilibili began as a site focused on animation and related content before expanding into a broader video and entertainment service. Its offerings include professionally produced and user-generated videos, live streaming, online games and paid membership services.

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