BILL (NYSE:BILL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Sunday, Wall Street Zen reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BILL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BILL from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BILL from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BILL from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $63.25 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp cut BILL from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on BILL from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $63.08.

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BILL Stock Performance

BILL stock opened at $61.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.76. BILL has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

BILL (NYSE:BILL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $353.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $438.62 million. BILL had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. BILL has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.990-4.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.970-1.010 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BILL will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 141,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $6,839,615.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 100,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,885,529.58. This represents a 58.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Cieri sold 10,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $528,344.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 997 shares in the company, valued at $48,982.61. The trade was a 91.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 317,997 shares of company stock valued at $16,222,484. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BILL

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in BILL by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 170,894 shares of the company's stock worth $7,273,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 226.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 604 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 169,815 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 80,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Inc. provides cloud-based financial operations software designed primarily for small and midsize businesses and the accounting firms that serve them. Its platform helps businesses manage accounts payable and accounts receivable, process payments, and organize spending and expenses. The company's tools support tasks such as receiving and approving bills, paying vendors, creating invoices, and collecting payments. BILL also connects with accounting systems and financial institutions to help businesses coordinate their financial workflows.

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