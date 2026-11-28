Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Biohaven from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven from $14.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price objective on Biohaven in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.46.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Biohaven

Biohaven Stock Up 4.3%

Biohaven stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.36. Biohaven has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $18.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 847.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Biohaven by 43.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,011 shares of the company's stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Biohaven in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for neurological, immunological and other serious diseases. Its research programs include potential therapies for epilepsy and autoimmune conditions, as well as medicines designed to target disease-related proteins and antibodies. The company's pipeline includes investigational candidates that act on ion channels and immune pathways. These programs are in development and are not approved medicines; Biohaven does not have a marketed product portfolio.

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