Research analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a "neutral" rating and a $87.00 price target on the technology company's stock. Wedbush's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.39% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on XYZ. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Block from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup upgraded Block from a "buy" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Block has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $102.12.

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Block Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of XYZ stock opened at $74.11 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $77.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Block has a 1 year low of $48.21 and a 1 year high of $89.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.15, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.58.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter. Block had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 1.80%. Block's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Block will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Block news, Director Anthony Eisen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $8,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,077,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at $95,912,808. This represents a 8.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 12,614 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $946,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 392,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,418,525. This trade represents a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 304,716 shares of company stock worth $25,122,700 over the last three months. 11.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Block by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,489,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Block by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,613 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 12,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company's stock.

About Block

Block, Inc. is a financial technology company that provides payment and commerce tools to businesses and financial services for consumers. Its products include Square, a platform offering payment processing, point-of-sale software and related business services, and Cash App, which provides person-to-person payments and other financial features. The company also owns Afterpay, a buy-now, pay-later service, and TIDAL, a music and entertainment platform. Block serves businesses and consumers in the United States and other markets, with product availability varying by country.

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