Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the oil and gas exploration company's stock. BMO Capital Markets's target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.46% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Kelt Exploration from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. National Bank Financial set a C$13.25 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Kelt Exploration from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotia boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$13.11.

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Kelt Exploration Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock traded up C$0.48 on Wednesday, reaching C$12.15. 724,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,182. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$7.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.82.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$172.19 million for the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd is an oil and gas company that focuses on the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. Assets for production are acquired through the purchase of other corporate entities or through a full-cycle exploration program. Kelt traditionally focuses its exploration activities on areas with multizone hydrocarbon potential in Canada. The company owns pipeline infrastructure in some of its core regions to help move its products to domestic markets.

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