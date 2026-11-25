Linamar (TSE:LNR - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$102.00 to C$95.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet reports. The firm presently has a "market perform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets's price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.85% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Linamar from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$102.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotia lowered their target price on shares of Linamar from C$111.00 to C$103.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linamar currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$108.14.

Get Linamar alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LNR

Linamar Price Performance

Shares of LNR stock traded up C$3.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$89.75. 108,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,925. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of C$76.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$110.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock's fifty day moving average is C$91.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$94.83. The company has a market cap of C$5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.53.

Linamar (TSE:LNR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Linamar had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of C$3.08 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linamar will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Linamar

Linamar Corp is a diversified global manufacturing company of highly engineered products. The Company's Industrial segment operates the Skyjack and MacDon brands, It manufactures products for the Aerial Work Platform and Agricultural industries, respectively. The Mobility segment features vertically integrated operations to combine expertise in light metal casting, forging, machining and assembly of components and systems for electric and traditional vehicle applications. In addition, McLaren Engineering and eLIN Product Solutions Group provide design, development, and testing services for the Mobility segment.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Linamar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Linamar wasn't on the list.

While Linamar currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report