Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "market perform" rating on the apparel retailer's stock. BMO Capital Markets's price target suggests a potential downside of 12.36% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on URBN. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Urban Outfitters from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $88.46.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $85.58 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $59.97 and a 1-year high of $93.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company's 50-day moving average is $83.50 and its 200 day moving average is $74.44.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In related news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $460,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 489,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,075,697.80. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $265,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 30,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,287,006.40. The trade was a 10.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 19,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 32.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters News Roundup

Here's some of the latest news about URBN:

Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter sales rose 8.9% to a record $1.67 billion, while diluted EPS of $1.54 edged past the $1.53 consensus and increased from $1.28 a year earlier. Nuuly revenue grew 28%, and gross margin improved year over year. URBN Reports Record Q3 Sales and Profits

Third-quarter sales rose 8.9% to a record $1.67 billion, while diluted EPS of $1.54 edged past the $1.53 consensus and increased from $1.28 a year earlier. Nuuly revenue grew 28%, and gross margin improved year over year. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America maintained a Buy rating, citing resilient demand and Nuuly’s growth, but lowered its price target to $95—tempering the otherwise supportive analyst view. Bank of America rating and price target

Bank of America maintained a Buy rating, citing resilient demand and Nuuly’s growth, but lowered its price target to $95—tempering the otherwise supportive analyst view. Negative Sentiment: Retail comparable-sales growth slowed to 4.4%, versus 8% a year earlier. Anthropologie was the softest major brand, with comparable sales up 1.7%; this deceleration likely contributed to the negative after-hours reaction despite the headline beat. Comparable-store-sales growth slows

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc. is a lifestyle retailer that sells apparel, accessories, home furnishings, beauty products and other lifestyle merchandise. Its retail brands include Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People and FP Movement, and it operates Nuuly, a subscription clothing rental service. The company also designs and wholesales apparel and related products, particularly through its Free People and Anthropologie businesses. Its brands serve customers through stores and online channels in the United States and internationally, including in Canada and Europe.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Urban Outfitters, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Urban Outfitters wasn't on the list.

While Urban Outfitters currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.



Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America. Get This Free Report