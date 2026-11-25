Best Buy (NYSE:BBY - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BNP Paribas Exane from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the technology retailer's stock. BNP Paribas Exane's price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.15% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $71.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra lowered shares of Best Buy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $95.64.

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Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $101.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,040. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $55.10 and a 1-year high of $106.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.89 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 48.14%. Best Buy's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.900-7.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 300,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $27,753,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 116,062 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $10,695,113.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 116,173 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,341.95. The trade was a 49.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,703,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 43.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 119,096 shares of the technology retailer's stock worth $10,509,000 after buying an additional 35,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 63.7% in the third quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the technology retailer's stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Best Buy

These are some of the BBY headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Best Buy beat quarterly earnings and revenue estimates: earnings were $1.62 per share, while revenue increased 5.8% year over year to $10.24 billion. Comparable sales rose 6.1%, the strongest growth in five years, and the company said it gained market share. CNBC article

Best Buy beat quarterly earnings and revenue estimates: earnings were $1.62 per share, while revenue increased 5.8% year over year to $10.24 billion. Comparable sales rose 6.1%, the strongest growth in five years, and the company said it gained market share. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts raised price targets, including Truist, which moved to $111 and maintained a Buy rating. Best Buy also announced its regular quarterly dividend of $0.96 per share. Truist analyst update Dividend announcement

Some analysts raised price targets, including Truist, which moved to $111 and maintained a Buy rating. Best Buy also announced its regular quarterly dividend of $0.96 per share. Neutral Sentiment: Other target increases came with Equal Weight or Hold ratings, suggesting several firms see limited near-term upside at current levels. Morgan Stanley analyst update

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy is a retailer of consumer technology products and services. Its offerings include computers and mobile devices, televisions and home theater equipment, major appliances, and related accessories, sold through stores and digital channels. The company also provides technology support and installation services through Geek Squad, including help with device setup, repairs, and home technology systems. Best Buy serves customers in the United States and Canada. Founded in 1966 as Sound of Music, the company adopted the Best Buy name in 1983.

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