Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $101.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "underperform" rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane's target price suggests a potential downside of 24.56% from the stock's current price.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Dollar Tree from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $141.70.

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Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $2.21 on Wednesday, reaching $152.44. 1,209,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,031,372. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $126.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $85.88 and a 12 month high of $156.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.04 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.460-2.660 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $155,791.95. Following the sale, the director owned 4,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $537,580.83. This represents a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $315,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,127,568.20. This represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at about $2,643,741,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,176,661,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth about $455,845,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $385,350,000. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth about $205,631,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Dollar Tree

These are some of the DLTR stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifted several targets: UBS and Stifel raised targets to $180, while Wells Fargo set $170, Truist $169, JPMorgan $177 and Morgan Stanley $160. The changes suggest some analysts see further upside after the results. MarketBeat: Dollar Tree’s rally and analyst outlook

UBS and Stifel raised targets to $180, while Wells Fargo set $170, Truist $169, JPMorgan $177 and Morgan Stanley $160. The changes suggest some analysts see further upside after the results. Neutral Sentiment: Growth strategy is gaining traction: Management said its multiprice assortment is helping attract shoppers and increase purchase activity; multiprice products made up 18% of Q3 sales. The CEO also cited more frequent visits as a significant growth opportunity. The Motley Fool: Customer traffic and comparable sales

Management said its multiprice assortment is helping attract shoppers and increase purchase activity; multiprice products made up 18% of Q3 sales. The CEO also cited more frequent visits as a significant growth opportunity. Negative Sentiment: Margins and analyst caution remain risks: Operating income fell 10.1% year over year despite sales growth, and tariff-related costs could weigh on profitability. Goldman Sachs kept a neutral rating with a $149 target; BMO maintained an underperform rating and a $112 target, highlighting concern about the share price after its recent surge. Zacks: Q3 earnings, traffic gains and margin pressure

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc. is a discount retailer that sells everyday merchandise through stores operating under the Dollar Tree banner. Its assortment includes food, household and cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, toys, seasonal goods, party supplies and stationery. Many stores offer products at multiple price points. The company traces its roots to a retail business founded in 1986 and later developed its Dollar Tree chain around value-priced merchandise. It operates primarily in the United States.

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