Equities researchers at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a "neutral" rating and a $202.00 price target on the business services provider's stock. Wedbush's target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.49% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BR. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $211.38.

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Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE BR opened at $184.50 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $175.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.12. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $133.83 and a one year high of $233.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 40.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.88, for a total transaction of $556,552.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,334.08. This represents a 8.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,501 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $399,559.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,888. This trade represents a 22.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,566,323. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,473,918,000. Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,852,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,801,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $197,921,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $101,738,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions provides technology and operations services to financial institutions, public companies, and investors. Its platforms support investor communications, corporate governance, and the processing of financial transactions. The company's services include preparing and distributing proxy materials and other shareholder communications, supporting shareholder voting, and providing solutions for trading, clearing, settlement, and asset servicing. Broadridge also offers technology for wealth and investment management, including portfolio and account management, data, and regulatory reporting.

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