Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP - Get Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set an "outperform" rating and a $47.00 price target on the utilities provider's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.62% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotia increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday. They set a "sector outperform" rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an "outperformer" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.67.

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Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BIP stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $45.36. The stock had a trading volume of 203,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,089. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $47.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm's 50-day moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP - Get Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 1.55%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth $68,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,270 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,452 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. is a global owner and operator of essential infrastructure businesses. The partnership invests in assets that support the movement and delivery of energy, goods, data and other services. Its operations span utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure. These businesses include electricity and natural gas networks, railways, ports and toll roads, natural gas pipelines and storage, and communications infrastructure such as fiber networks and data centers.

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