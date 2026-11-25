MiniMed Group (NASDAQ:MMED - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research's target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.83% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MiniMed Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MiniMed Group from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MiniMed Group from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MiniMed Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on MiniMed Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.88.

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MiniMed Group Trading Up 14.1%

Shares of NASDAQ MMED opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.04. MiniMed Group has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.75.

MiniMed Group (NASDAQ:MMED - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $822.00 million for the quarter. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MiniMed Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiniMed Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MiniMed Group by 7,527.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,996,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,848,000 after buying an additional 1,970,314 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of MiniMed Group by 358.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,720,000 shares of the company's stock worth $33,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,000 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of MiniMed Group in the second quarter worth approximately $12,412,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in MiniMed Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,326,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MiniMed Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,151,000.

More MiniMed Group News

Here's some of the latest news about MMED:

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its rating on MMED from Neutral to Overweight and increased its price target to $28 from $21, signaling improved analyst confidence. Piper Sandler Upgrades MiniMed Group to Overweight

Piper Sandler raised its rating on MMED from Neutral to Overweight and increased its price target to $28 from $21, signaling improved analyst confidence. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly revenue increased 9.3% year over year to $822 million, and the company turned profitable, supported by higher operating income and revenue growth. MiniMed Group Turns To Profit In Q2

Quarterly revenue increased 9.3% year over year to $822 million, and the company turned profitable, supported by higher operating income and revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal Q2 earnings were $0.08 per share, below the $0.11 analyst consensus. The earnings miss may temper enthusiasm about the company’s growth and return to profitability. MiniMed Posts Fiscal Q2 EPS of $0.08

MiniMed Group Company Profile

MiniMed Group focuses on diabetes technology, developing products and services to help people manage insulin-dependent diabetes. Its offerings include insulin pumps, continuous glucose monitoring systems, infusion sets and software for tracking glucose and coordinating insulin delivery. The business is known for automated insulin-delivery systems that use glucose readings to help adjust insulin delivery, including products in the MiniMed 780G system line. Its technologies are intended for use by people with diabetes and the clinicians who support their care.

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