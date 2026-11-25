Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $476.00 to $304.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the construction company's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price target suggests a potential upside of 69.48% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial set a $375.00 target price on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $550.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $481.55.

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Dycom Industries Stock Performance

DY stock opened at $179.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.60 and a 200-day moving average of $365.23. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $177.34 and a 12-month high of $566.47.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The construction company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.67. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. Dycom Industries's quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Dycom Industries has set its Q4 2027 guidance at 2.480-2.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 26th that permits the company to repurchase $150 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Dycom Industries news, Director David Fallon bought 700 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.92 per share, for a total transaction of $200,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $299,257.56. This trade represents a 204.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carmen M. Sabater bought 350 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.62 per share, with a total value of $98,217.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 7,154 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,007,555.48. This represents a 5.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,727 shares of the construction company's stock worth $95,989,000 after acquiring an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth $6,089,000. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 16.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 208.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,729 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Latest Dycom Industries News

Investors following DY have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Dycom reported fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $5.23, above the $4.56 consensus, and revenue of $2.06 billion, up 41.6% year over year and ahead of estimates. Its record backlog rose 57% to $12.9 billion, and the company raised its full-year revenue outlook. Dycom Q3 results

Dycom reported fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $5.23, above the $4.56 consensus, and revenue of $2.06 billion, up 41.6% year over year and ahead of estimates. Its record backlog rose 57% to $12.9 billion, and the company raised its full-year revenue outlook. Positive Sentiment: The board authorized a new $200 million share-repurchase program, which could support per-share results and signal confidence in the business. Repurchases are discretionary and may be paused or discontinued. Repurchase announcement

The board authorized a new $200 million share-repurchase program, which could support per-share results and signal confidence in the business. Repurchases are discretionary and may be paused or discontinued. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal Q4 EPS guidance of $2.48–$2.78 was below the $2.71 consensus midpoint, while revenue guidance of $1.6–$1.7 billion was below the roughly $1.7 billion estimate. This cautious near-term outlook is a key reason shares fell despite the Q3 beat. MarketWatch report on outlook

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc. is a specialty contracting company that builds and maintains communications infrastructure. Its customers include telecommunications providers, cable operators and utilities, primarily in the United States. The company provides engineering, design, construction, installation and maintenance services for broadband networks. Its work includes fiber-optic and other wireline systems, wireless infrastructure, and aerial and underground network construction. Founded in 1969, Dycom supports customers as they expand, upgrade and maintain their communications networks.

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