Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks reports.

LEU has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on Centrus Energy from $295.00 to $188.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Centrus Energy from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Centrus Energy from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Centrus Energy from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $270.00 target price on Centrus Energy in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrus Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $185.17.

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Centrus Energy Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE LEU opened at $85.43 on Wednesday. Centrus Energy has a one year low of $75.91 and a one year high of $345.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 7.99. The business's fifty day moving average price is $116.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.33). Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $55.50 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrus Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 237 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and related services. Its main business includes providing low-enriched uranium (LEU), a fuel used by many commercial nuclear power plants, and uranium enrichment services to utilities and other customers. The company also develops and operates centrifuge technology and provides engineering, manufacturing, and technical services to government and commercial customers. In recent years, Centrus has worked under U.S. Department of Energy contracts to demonstrate production of high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU), an advanced fuel intended for certain next-generation reactors.

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