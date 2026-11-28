Century Communities (NYSE:CCS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Century Communities from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Research cut Century Communities from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley Financial cut their price target on Century Communities from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Century Communities currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $63.00.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Century Communities

Century Communities Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $53.63 on Friday. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $47.28 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.92 and a 200 day moving average of $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $864.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $949.83 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company's revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $774,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 790,364 shares of the construction company's stock worth $47,619,000 after buying an additional 119,143 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Century Communities by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the construction company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Century Communities by 289.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 16,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Century Communities by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 339,740 shares of the construction company's stock worth $20,469,000 after buying an additional 32,892 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. is a U.S. homebuilder that designs, constructs, markets and sells single-family homes and townhomes. The company offers homes at a range of price points and sells them through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Founded in 2002, the company operates in markets across the United States. Its related services include mortgage lending and title services, which support customers through the home-buying process. Co-founder Robert J. Francescon serves as the company's chief executive officer.

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