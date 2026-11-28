Cinemark (NYSE:CNK - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cinemark from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Cinemark from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cinemark from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $39.57.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNK

Cinemark Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $41.67. The company's fifty day moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cinemark had a return on equity of 60.04% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company's revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth $530,855,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cinemark by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,933 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,269,000 after purchasing an additional 43,535 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,707,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,387,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 831,389 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,711,000 after purchasing an additional 444,965 shares during the last quarter.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. operates movie theaters in the United States and Latin America. Its theaters screen feature films and offer related entertainment experiences, including premium large-format presentations and in-theater amenities. The company operates under brands including Cinemark, Century Theatres and Tinseltown. Its services include concessions, advertising, private events and its Cinemark Movie Club subscription program. Cinemark traces its roots to 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

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