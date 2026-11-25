Cinemark (NYSE:CNK - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cinemark from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Cinemark from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cinemark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $39.57.

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Cinemark Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE CNK opened at $39.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $41.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.62.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Cinemark had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 60.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business's revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cinemark will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at $530,855,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,707,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,387,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 831,389 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,711,000 after buying an additional 444,965 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,657,000.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. operates movie theaters in the United States and Latin America. Its theaters screen feature films and offer related entertainment experiences, including premium large-format presentations and in-theater amenities. The company operates under brands including Cinemark, Century Theatres and Tinseltown. Its services include concessions, advertising, private events and its Cinemark Movie Club subscription program. Cinemark traces its roots to 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

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