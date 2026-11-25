Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $26.50 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price objective suggests a potential upside of 77.54% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BILI. Piper Sandler set a $29.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $34.00 to $17.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.50.

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Bilibili Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.27. 3,320,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,979,493. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.13. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $36.40. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Bilibili had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bilibili will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company's stock.

Top Bilibili Stories

These are some of the BILI stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: User engagement remained strong: Bilibili added 7 million daily users year over year, while average daily time spent rose 8% to 121 minutes. Recent coverage also highlighted resilient advertising growth. Bilibili's Hong Kong-Listed Shares Surge Amid Resilient Advertising Growth

User engagement remained strong: Bilibili added 7 million daily users year over year, while average daily time spent rose 8% to 121 minutes. Recent coverage also highlighted resilient advertising growth. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays cut its price target sharply, from $34 to $17, but kept an Overweight rating; the new target still implies substantial upside from the quoted share price. Barclays stock recommendations

Barclays cut its price target sharply, from $34 to $17, but kept an Overweight rating; the new target still implies substantial upside from the quoted share price. Negative Sentiment: Growth is showing pressure: advertising growth slowed to 20% year over year as advertisers became more cautious, revenue declined sequentially, and gaming revenue shrank. Those trends may limit the impact of the quarterly beat. Bilibili: The Stock Crashed, The Business Didn't

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc. operates an online entertainment platform in China, where users watch, share and create video content. The platform is known for its danmu feature, which displays viewers' comments across videos in real time, and for communities centered on animation, comics and games, alongside a wider range of interests. Founded in 2009 by Xu Yi, Bilibili began as a site focused on animation and related content before expanding into a broader video and entertainment service. Its offerings include professionally produced and user-generated videos, live streaming, online games and paid membership services.

Further Reading

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