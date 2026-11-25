Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price target would suggest a potential upside of 291.39% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Cleanspark in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Cleanspark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial cut their target price on Cleanspark from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Cleanspark from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleanspark currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.54.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cleanspark

Cleanspark Stock Down 7.6%

CLSK stock opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84. Cleanspark has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $19.17.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $120.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $130.25 million. Cleanspark had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 146.90%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleanspark will post -1.40 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cleanspark news, COO Taylor Monnig sold 25,249 shares of Cleanspark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $336,821.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 236,114 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,149,760.76. The trade was a 9.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,097 shares of company stock valued at $434,851. Insiders own 2.08% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Cleanspark

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cleanspark in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cleanspark by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,702,656 shares of the company's stock worth $73,450,000 after buying an additional 3,413,451 shares during the period. Defiance ETFs LLC increased its stake in Cleanspark by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Defiance ETFs LLC now owns 230,535 shares of the company's stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 32,564 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cleanspark by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,217 shares of the company's stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cleanspark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company's stock.

Cleanspark News Summary

Here's some of the latest news about CLSK:

Positive Sentiment: CleanSpark reported fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.04 per share, well above analysts’ expected loss. It also highlighted a 20-year, $6.6 billion lease with a high-investment-grade tenant at its Sandersville project, which management says is on schedule, on budget and fully funded. CleanSpark fiscal 2026 results

CleanSpark reported fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.04 per share, well above analysts’ expected loss. It also highlighted a 20-year, $6.6 billion lease with a high-investment-grade tenant at its Sandersville project, which management says is on schedule, on budget and fully funded. Negative Sentiment: The earnings beat was accompanied by revenue of $120.94 million, below the $130.25 million consensus and down 49.4% year over year. Reports also cited a $987 million fiscal 2026 loss and declining Bitcoin production, raising concerns about operating performance. CleanSpark annual loss and production

The earnings beat was accompanied by revenue of $120.94 million, below the $130.25 million consensus and down 49.4% year over year. Reports also cited a $987 million fiscal 2026 loss and declining Bitcoin production, raising concerns about operating performance. Negative Sentiment: The Sandersville project was financed with $2.276 billion in senior secured notes carrying a 7.875% interest rate. While the funding supports construction, the substantial debt and interest expense add financial risk. CleanSpark fiscal 2026 results

Cleanspark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc. is a U.S.-based bitcoin mining and data center company. It operates facilities equipped with specialized computers that help process transactions on the Bitcoin network and earn bitcoin through mining. The company's roots are in energy technology, including microgrid and energy-management solutions. It shifted its primary focus to bitcoin mining in 2020 and has since expanded its mining operations in the United States, with facilities in states including Georgia and Mississippi.

Further Reading

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