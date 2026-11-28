Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLX. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Evercore raised shares of Clorox from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Research cut Clorox from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $88.00 target price on Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $93.86.

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Clorox Price Performance

CLX stock opened at $111.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.91, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.21. Clorox has a 52-week low of $79.12 and a 52-week high of $128.90.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.48. Clorox had a return on equity of 608.30% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Clorox will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pierre Breber acquired 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.06 per share, with a total value of $400,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,201,320. This represents a 22.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 565 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.1% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 5,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company is a consumer products manufacturer whose businesses span household cleaning, laundry care, food, lifestyle and international products. Its portfolio includes brands such as Clorox, Pine-Sol, Glad, Kingsford, Brita, Burt's Bees and Hidden Valley. The company's products include disinfecting and cleaning supplies, trash bags and food-storage products, charcoal, water-filtration systems, personal-care items, cat litter, and dressings and sauces. Clorox serves consumers in the United States and sells products in international markets.

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