Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $116.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank's price objective points to a potential downside of 1.13% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CCEP. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ING Group downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a "buy (a+)" rating to a "buy (a)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $111.22.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $117.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.81. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $84.65 and a 12-month high of $120.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter valued at about $112,168,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,058,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 227.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 899,349 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,473,000 after acquiring an additional 624,413 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,399,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $308,192,000 after purchasing an additional 401,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,092,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $721,375,000 after purchasing an additional 306,814 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) is a beverage company that manufactures, sells and distributes products under The Coca-Cola Company's brands. Its portfolio includes Coca-Cola, Fanta and Sprite, as well as water, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices and ready-to-drink tea and coffee. CCEP serves customers across markets in Western Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, including Australia, New Zealand and parts of Southeast Asia. The company was formed in 2016 through the combination of Coca-Cola bottling operations in Europe and expanded into the Asia-Pacific region with its 2021 acquisition of Coca-Cola Amatil.

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