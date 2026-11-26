Stock analysts at Dbs Bank began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks reports. The firm set a "moderate buy" rating on the energy producer's stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a "hold" rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $145.35.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COP

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP opened at $135.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.52. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $154.28. The firm has a market cap of $159.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.16. The business's fifty day moving average is $137.23 and its 200-day moving average is $124.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $19.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips's revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. William Mack & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Allied Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 302 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company's stock.

Top ConocoPhillips Stories

These are some of the COP stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: ConocoPhillips’ roughly $4.425 billion sale of its Norwegian upstream business unlocks value from mature assets and may reduce future liabilities. The company has indicated proceeds can support corporate priorities, including potential share repurchases in 2027. ConocoPhillips' $4.425B Asset Sale: Can It Boost Shareholder Returns?

ConocoPhillips’ roughly $4.425 billion sale of its Norwegian upstream business unlocks value from mature assets and may reduce future liabilities. The company has indicated proceeds can support corporate priorities, including potential share repurchases in 2027. Positive Sentiment: Industry commentary points to a favorable crude-price outlook, which could support ConocoPhillips’ margins, free cash flow and growth opportunities. Favorable Crude Oil Outlook: What Lies Ahead for COP, EOG & FANG?

Industry commentary points to a favorable crude-price outlook, which could support ConocoPhillips’ margins, free cash flow and growth opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Buyer Vår Energi raised about $1.1 billion through a share placement to help fund the acquisition, supporting its financing. The placement is a step toward closing the deal, but does not itself change the sale’s terms for ConocoPhillips. Vaar raises $1.1 billion for ConocoPhillips deal

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is an independent exploration and production company focused on finding, developing and producing crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids and bitumen. Its operations span the energy value chain from resource exploration through the production and sale of these products. The company operates across several regions, including the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and Asia-Pacific. Its portfolio includes conventional and unconventional oil and gas resources, as well as liquefied natural gas interests.

Further Reading

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