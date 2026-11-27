Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Citigroup from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the transportation company's stock, up from their previous target price of $6.60. Citigroup's price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.12% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VLRS. UBS Group boosted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Research raised Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in a report on Tuesday. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $9.10.

Get VLRS alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on VLRS

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:VLRS opened at $8.45 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $982.29 million. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 151.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion will post -2.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 238.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 6,204.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,755 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the third quarter worth about $126,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the second quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company's stock.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación operates Volaris, an ultra-low-cost airline based in Mexico. The company provides scheduled passenger air transportation, along with related services such as seat selection and checked baggage. Volaris began flight operations in 2006 and serves destinations across Mexico, the United States and Central America. Its network focuses on point-to-point routes and low fares. The airline is led by Chief Executive Officer Enrique Beltranena, who has held the role since the company's launch.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion wasn't on the list.

While Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in Fall 2026 AI spending is reshaping the market, and the opportunity extends far beyond the biggest chipmakers. Discover 10 stocks set to benefit from powerful trends in AI infrastructure, cloud computing, energy, capital returns, and consumer growth this fall. Get This Free Report